Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi during an interview at his office in Kilimani,Nairobi on November 11,2021

Why Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi eyes Nairobi governor's seat

By  Justus Ochieng'

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has now set his sight on the coveted Nairobi gubernatorial seat in next year’s election, promising to turn around the county in just five years, while also dispelling claims by critics that his condition would deter him from delivering services to the city residents.

