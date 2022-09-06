Shock as Nairobi man kills grandmother then reports self to police

Detectives in Makadara are investigating an incident where a 24-year-old man allegedly killed his grandmother by cutting her throat with a kitchen knife last night.

Confirming the incident, Makadara police boss, Mr Timon Odingo said the incident happened in Mukuru-Mariguini slum, South ‘B’, Starehe sub-county.

Mr Odingo added that after the suspect committed the acted against his grandmother identified as Mrs Esther Toni Ngati, 93, he went to make a report at the Mariguini police post.

The police identified the suspect as Moses Mwanzia Mathuku.

"The suspect called and filed a report with the Mariguini police post. He explained that he killed his grandmother by butchering her using a kitchen knife to cut her throat," Mr Odingo added.

Mr Odingo explained that police officers collaborating with their colleagues from the DCIO office led by the area head, Felix Kithuku arrived at the scene of the incident and confirmed that the grandmother was dead.

Speaking to Nation , Mr Kithuku said the court has given them permission to extend several days for them to finish interrogating the suspect.

"The suspect is in police custody at the Industrial Area police station but we will charge him after completing the investigation," Mr Kithuku added.

The body of the deceased was found lying on the floor of the house soaked in blood.

The police took a bloody knife next to the body as evidence while the deceased's body was taken to the City mortuary.

Police said that they do not know what caused the suspect to commit murder despite the suspect being a boxer and having a history of mental problems following the use of narcotics.

"The suspect is known to be a boxer and besides that he is a chronic drug user. However, all this will be investigated and looked at professionally and according to the country's laws," Mr Odingo says.

At one point, angry citizens tried to take the suspect from the hands of police officers, threatening to lynch him.