Sakaja unveils new fleet to replace rickety ‘kanjo’ vehicles

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has replaced the rickety vehicles with 19 new vehicles to be used by the city's inspectorate officers.

The new double-cab vehicles will replace the rusty ones used by the inspectorate and enforcement officers.

During the event to unveil the new vehicles, Mr Sakaja urged the inspectorate officers to use them to serve the residents of the city.

“These vehicles are not for luxury but to serve the people of Nairobi. They are the ones who are our priority. We want to give the city residents the dignity that they deserve. We promise to phase out all the old kanjo vehicles because they have been an embarrassment,” Mr Sakaja said.

The county boss also announced that 110 drivers who used to work with the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will be given a new chance to apply for jobs through the county public service board.

The old vehicles with windows secured with a wire mesh have been used by the county askaris since the 1980s.

Most small-scale traders who defy the rules are also bundled into the vehicles and taken to the City Hall court.

They are also known to be extortion units for corrupt askaris.

Mr Sakaja also urged the inspectorate officers to treat the city traders with respect even if they have contravened city by-laws.

“It is very painful to see what the people of Nairobi go through. I am grateful to the city inspectorate officers and the compliance teams because they have started showing dignity in how they treat the people of Nairobi. And I urge you to continue. The tools are not for harassment but to serve the city residents,” he added.

The fleet was acquired in a deal between the Nairobi County government and Isuzu Kenya.

Mr Sakaja, however, did not state the cost of the vehicles but insisted that Isuzu was awarded the contract following a competitive bidding process.