Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

City Hall’s dreaded vehicles of terror

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Old. Rusty. Rugged. Frail. Rickety. This description aptly sums up Nairobi City County’s inspectorate and enforcement vehicles.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Shock as KCSE candidate suddenly goes blind

  2. Farmers using community seed banks to fight climate change

  3. Sh11m Kenya Power bill sees Lodwar town go without water

  4. Kirinyaga man accused of killing his son surrenders to police

  5. Tensions rise near Isiolo-Garissa border

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.