Sakaja, matatu owners urged to settle Green Park stand-off

The High court has ordered Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and owners of upcountry matatus to convene a meeting within 14 days to resolve a dispute over the relocation of long distance public service vehicles from the city centre to Green Park terminus.

Justice Hedwig Ong’undi also ordered the governor and the 35 matatu saccos to file a report in court before March 20 on the outcome of the meeting.

The judge further ordered for maintenance of the status quo pending the outcome of the out-of-court settlement.

The legal tussle started in December last year after the county government issued a directive relocating matatus plying various upcountry routes from the central business district to the new terminus. The directive, which was to take effect on December 1, was part of new measures to decongest the city centre. It was, however, suspended by court pending determination of the petition filed by the matatu owners.

The affected matatu saccos are North Rift Luxury Shuttle, Madaraka Prestige, Transline, Great Rift Shuttle, Legacy Luxury, Kina 2015 Classic, Sasaline Classic Shuttle, Blue line, Team Swat and Transliner Galaxy. They operate between Nairobi and towns in Western, Nyanza and Rift Valley.

Justice Ong’undi issued the orders two months after Mr Sakaja appeared in court and explained his willingness to have the matter settled of out-of-court.