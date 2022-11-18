Green Park Terminus to serve long distance PSVs from Dec 1

Green Park Terminus will begin operations next month and will be serving long distance public service vehicles. This, Governor Johnson Sakaja said, is in bid to decongest the Nairobi city centre.

Speaking while holding a stakeholder meeting with the long-distance matatu operators, Mr Sakaja said all the PSV operators from upcountry will be required to adhere to the directive.

“We will not allow impunity to reign in Nairobi County. All the PSV vehicles from the upcountry will be required to terminate at the terminus once we officially commission it next month,” he said.

The opening of the Sh250 million terminus has been postponed several times following disagreements between the different stakeholders.

In May this year, the now-defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) postponed the opening of the terminus at the 11th hour saying matatu operators had asked for an extension.

However, the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) Chairman Simon Kimutai rebuked the claims by NMS.

“We did not ask for an extension. The project was a total mess from the beginning. They never involved us as stakeholders before beginning the project. When you force a project down the throats of people, you must take responsibility when it fails,” Mr Kimutai said.

The Kenya Railways pension scheme also says they are owed Sh1.2 billion by the government after giving land for the construction of the terminus.

Mr Sakaja also announced a number of other measures to decongest the central business district (CBD) such as outlawing the presence of unlicensed vehicles such as taxis that are operating as PSVs.