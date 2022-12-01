Governor Sakaja commissions Green Park Terminus

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled the Sh250 million Green Park Terminus to serve long-distance matatus that drop and pick up passengers in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The state-of-the-art facility built by the now-defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) will be handling a maximum capacity of 250 buses in a day and operate on a 24-hour basis.

Mr Sakaja said the county has put in place plans to have shuttles that will be picking up and dropping passengers to and from the city centre to the terminus.

“We have put in place these rail commuter shuttles that will be ferrying people to and from the CBD. We expect more buses as we seek partnerships. We will also expand the space to accommodate the parcel offices for all the buses,” said Mr Sakaja.

The terminus will have police officers to maintain order and security.

“There are already CCTVs in this terminus and every movement will be monitored to ensure there is no insecurity,” said Mr Sakaja.

The opening of the terminus had been postponed several times following a disagreement between the matatu operators and the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

During the commissioning of the terminus, a section of long-distance matatus were dropping passengers at the terminus. Commuter shuttles were also on standby to ferry the passengers into the CBD.

Mr Sakaja said his directives to decongest the city will involve public participation. The county is also set to complete the construction of the other terminus that had been earmarked for construction in an effort to decongest the city.

A section of Green Park terminal. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

A section of long-distance matatu operators had moved to court to stop the implementation of Mr Sakaja’s directive requiring them to terminate their services at the terminus.

High Court Judge Hedwig Ogudi had, however, indicated that the status quo on the matter should remain until December 13th when the case filed by the matatu owners is mentioned before the court.

Mr Sakaja indicated the matatus will begin moving out of the CBD in phases and all of them had been consulted before the directive was made.