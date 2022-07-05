Roysambu man pleads guilty to defiling toddler at church event

A 39-year-old man who defiled a two-year-old girl after donating Sh100 at a church function in Zimmerman in Roysambu constituency has admitted committing the heinous crime.

Erastus Kariuki pleaded guilty before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu to sexually assaulting the child.

The accused, who appeared disturbed, told the magistrate he went to the worship hall after giving his contribution through a pastor.

“As I went out of the worship hall, an evil spirit was cast into my mouth, then all of a sudden, I felt an urgent sexual urge. Right ahead I saw a girl then went for her,” Kariuki stated, to the bewilderment of the magistrate, the public and court orderlies.

At break-neck speed

The prosecutor said the girl’s screams caught the attention of her mother, who dashed out of the church at break-neck speed.

The mother found the man tightly gripping the child, disentangled her from the rapist and raised the alarm.

The public and church members arrived at the scene, cornered the man and beat him senseless.

He was rescued before he could be lynched.

He was escorted to the Kasarani Police Station, while the girl was rushed to Komarock Modern Hospital, where she was admitted for corrective surgery.

Kariuki admitted that on July 3, around 3pm, in Zimmerman, Kasarani sub-county, Nairobi, he unlawfully and intentionally defiled a child aged two years and 11 months.