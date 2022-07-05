Pastor, Sheikh charged with gang-rape of woman in Kakamega

A pastor and a sheikh have been charged in an Eldoret court with gang-raping a woman in Lugari, Kakamega County.

Danson Malea of African Divine Church (ADC) and Sheikh Stephen Barasa appeared before Eldoret Resident Magistrate Grace Barasa and denied the charges on Monday, July 4.

They were released on a Sh500,000 bond each with a surety of the same amount.

The offence was allegedly committed on August 2 and 3, 2019 in collaboration with others not before the court.

They two faced an alternative charge of assaulting the woman and committing an indecent act without her consent.

The duo faced a third charge of stealing from the victim.

They are accused of stealing a Tecno mobile phone valued at Sh7,000 and Sh700 in cash.

The phone was recovered from one of the accused.

The two allegedly broke into the woman’s house in Lumakanda township in Lugari sub-county, Kakamega County, and tormented her for several hours until 3am.

The complainant told the court that the accused and their accomplices took turns raping her as her two children, aged five and two, watched in shock.

She was treated at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.

The case was first mentioned in August 2019 where the accused denied the charges and were released on Sh500,000 bond with similar surety.

Three key witnesses testified On Monday.