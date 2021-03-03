Eastleigh's First Avenue to be renamed Yusuf Haji Road

Mohamed Yusuf Haji

The late Garissa senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji. A road in Nairobi's Eastleigh estate will be renamed after him.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

First Avenue in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate will in the next two weeks be renamed Yusuf Haji Road in honour of the late Garissa senator.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Waiguru, Kibicho now resolve to work together

  2. Road in Eastleigh to be renamed after Yusuf Haji

  3. Court extends orders stopping hiking of city parking fees

  4. Prolonged drought leaves families, animals in Samburu starving, again

  5. Police probe insurance motive in Nyeri man’s killing

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.