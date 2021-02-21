City majority leader Abdi Guyo seeks to have road named after Yusuf Haji

Yusuf Haji

The late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji. City MCA Abdi Guyo has said he will move a motion seeking to have a road in Nairobi named after Mr Haji.

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo has said that he will move a motion in the House next week urging the county executive to rename one city street after the late Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji.

