Railway engineers to help manage Green Park traffic 

The secondment of four railway engineers to the Green Park bus terminus has boosted plans by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to automate traffic management at the Sh250 million facility.

This is after Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) deployed four of its engineers to help in the exercise.

The China-trained technicians will oversee management of electronic systems that will guide matatu operators and commuters using the terminus.

“The automation of systems will ease the access of details for both operators and commuters online,” NMS said in a statement.

The terminus, located at the former Lunar Park, is a drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying the Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road routes, all currently operating from Nairobi Railways Central station. Three test runs were carried out between April and June but the launch of the terminus has been delayed by several lawsuits.

NMS officials said large screens will be installed at the station to display route information, vehicle availability and queue status.

Decongest city

“After alighting at the drop off bay, commuters can walk along designated paths to town or, if still [in] transit, proceed to the pickup bay,” the statement said.

NMS Transport and Public Works director Michael Ochieng’ had in May announced that a digital system would be integrated into the terminus.

It would also inform commuters on arrival and departure times for last-mile buses.

The terminus — part of a wider plan to decongest the city — can hold between 300 and 350 matatus at any one time and process about 1,000 vehicles per hour and up to 20,000 per day.

It will host other social amenities such as a dispensary, supermarket, restaurant and waiting bay . Two ablution blocks have already have been set up at drop-off and pick-up areas.

A business centre near the entrance with a restaurant and space for traders will be set up.