NMS unveils leasing plan for traders at Green Park terminus

The Green Park matatu terminus in Nairobi. NMS has announced that it will rent out space to business owners willing to set base there.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Business owners willing to set base at the Sh250 million Green Park terminus in Nairobi have until Friday to submit their expressions of interest.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Oxygen crisis hits Vihiga after plant breaks down

  2. Three die after consuming honey brew in Tharaka Nithi

  3. Laikipia leaders push for grazing deals as ranch invasions persist

  4. Burial turns chaotic as MCAs from rival camps clash  

  5. Court frees trader who shot woman 'mistaken' for Kangogo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.