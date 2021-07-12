NMS unveils leasing plan for traders at Green Park terminus

Business owners willing to set base at the Sh250 million Green Park terminus in Nairobi have until Friday to submit their expressions of interest.

This follows an announcement by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) of plans to lease space at the terminal for commercial purposes or complimentary public transport services.

In the plan, 35 per cent of the space will be reserved for women and youths, five per cent for persons with disabilities and the rest for the general public.

Areas of leasing include commercial office space, commercial retail spaces (shops), supermarket space, eateries and ablution cleaning and management services.

Others are entertainment establishments, vehicle cleaning services, vehicles fueling and servicing, advertising spaces, financial services and terminal cleaning services.

However, traders who were operating from the demolished Lunar Park and people or firms who had previously expressed interest in any of the above or other leasing space at the terminal do not need to apply.

NMS notice

“This notice therefore, invites the general public to submit expressions of interest to lease space at the Green Park terminal for various commercial purposes or complimentary public transport services,” said NMS Director-General, Major General Mohamed Badi in a public notice.

“Expressions of interest are to be enclosed in plain sealed envelopes and must reach the office of the deputy director-general by July 16, 2021 from the date of this advertisement,” he added.

Green Park bus terminus, formerly Lunar Park, will be the new terminal for public service vehicles that have been operating from the Nairobi Central Station.

This means that the ultra-modern bus stage will act as the drop-off and pick-up point for matatus plying the Ngong and Lang’ata routes once it becomes operational.

Test run

NMS in May announced that a fee will be charged for accessing certain services at the terminus. The token fee will be levied on traders selling their wares at the terminal, use of ablution blocks as well as advertisement spaces at the terminus, among others.

The terminal will host a number of businesses, financial systems and eateries as well as a dispensary, supermarket, restaurant and a sitting bay where commuters can rest as they wait for matatus.

Two ablution blocks have already have been set up at the terminus, one at the drop-off point and another at the pick-up area.

A business center with a restaurant near the entrance of the terminus will soon be set up.

To ensure there is security at the park, a police station has already been built to provide a safe environment for commuters and matatu operators.

Already, three test runs have been carried out at the terminus as it nears its unveiling.