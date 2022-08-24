Puzzle of nine-year-old boy found driving on busy Mombasa Road

Police in Athi River are holding a 40-year-old father who was found with his nine-year-old son driving on Mombasa Road in Machakos County on Wednesday morning.

Traffic police noticed the boy driving a saloon car while in a full school uniform, but when he was flagged down, he accelerated towards Athi River township.

The boy’s father sat in the front passenger seat. His seven-year-old daughter, also in a school uniform, was in the back seat.

Athi River Base Commander Agnes Makau said the officers pursued the vehicle and stopped it before it entered a private school in Athi River that the two children attend.

"Our officers managed to corner the boy, who was driving at high speed, before he went past the school gate. He was driving dangerously and he had not fastened the safety belt," Ms Makau said.

The man, a local contractor, was arrested and taken to the Athi River Police Station with his children. The children were later taken to school by officers in a police vehicle.

He told the police that his son likes to drive at high speed and has been driving for the last two years.

"I taught him how to drive. I had hired a car from a friend to run some errands today. I know it's dangerous but it happened," said the non-remorseful father.

Athi River police boss Mary Njoki cautioned parents against allowing their underage children to drive vehicles, saying it endangers other motorists and violates traffic laws.

"We will not tolerate parents acting in utter disregard of the law. The incident was barbaric and dangerous to other road users. Let parents know they will be held responsible in case their [underage] children are caught driving," she said.