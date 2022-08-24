Relief for Jumwa after court lifts arrest warrant in graft case

A Mombasa court has lifted a warrant of arrest issued against former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa after she failed to attend court in relation to a corruption case.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku made the decision on Tuesday after a request by Ms Jumwa’s lawyer, Shadrack Wambui.

Ms Jumwa, who appeared in court by video link on Tuesday, told the court that she was sick but was recovering.

“With her attendance (in court), we pray that you lift the warrant of arrest against the first accused person (Ms Jumwa),” said Mr Wambui, whose application was not opposed by prosecutors.

Upon lifting the warrant of arrest, Ms Mutuku directed Ms Jumwa to present her medical records to court and prosecutors.

The arrest warrant was issued last week after Ms Jumwa failed to attend court, with her lawyer saying she was sick and on bed rest.

The former MP is accused of conspiracy to commit fraud through the payment of Sh19 million to Multiserve Contractors in respect to tender number MLD/NG-CDF/01/2017/2018 of the National Government Malindi Constituency Development Fund.

Ms Jumwa’s co accused in the case are Wachu Omar, Mr Kennedy Otieno, Mr Bernard Riba, Ms Sophia Saidi, Mr Margaret Kalume, Mr Robert Katana and Multiserve Contractors.

The offence was allegedly committed between May 14 and October 12, 2018 in Malindi sub-county, Kilifi County.

Ms Jumwa is also charged with conflict of interest, acquisition of proceeds of crime and money laundering

The court also heard that between May 25 and 29, 2018 at the Malindi NG-CDF offices, Mr Otieno, Mr Riba, Ms Saidi and Ms Kalume, as members of the tender evaluation committee of the Malindi NG-CDF in tender number MLD/NG-CDF/01/2017/2018, jointly and wilfully failed to comply with procurement laws.

Mr Omar, a fund account manager at the Malindi NG-CDF offices, is also charged with two counts of wilful failure to comply with procurement laws.

Mr Katana is charged with three counts of forgery and uttering a forged document.

He is also charged with fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The accused have denied the charges.