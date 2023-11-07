Police search for Nairobi man who allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death

Police in Nairobi are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed his ex-wife to death before going underground in the Kariadudu area of Baba Dogo mid-last month.

Mr Nicholas Ouma Ochieng’, who is also known as Ouna, allegedly stabbed Ms Viona Achieng’, 23, several times, leaving her for dead.

According to police sources, she died on the way to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Hospital in Eastleigh. The body was taken to the City Mortuary.

According to family members, Ms Achieng’ was called by her ex-husband to go to his house and collect their son, whom he had picked up from her mother’s house without her knowledge on October 22.

The couple parted ways in August and Ms Achieng’ went to stay with her mother, Christine Auma.

Her grandmother, Florence Ngesa Odhiambo, told Nation on November 6 that Mr Ochieng’ has been threatening members of the family.

They are calling on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest him for murder.

“We don’t know why the suspect is yet to be arrested. He is still at large but people say that he is usually spotted around the estate at night,” Ms Odhiambo said.

She added that he was a frequent visitor at her sister’s place in Kariobangi.

Ms Odhiambo said that the family had already transported the dead woman’s body to her rural home in Ugenya, Siaya County.

“Her mother is currently at our rural home trying to raise funds for the funeral,” she said.

“However, Mr Ochieng’s family also wants to bury her at their home,” she added.

A police report seen by Nation revealed that she was first rushed to the Baba Ndogo Level Three Hospital and doctors there recommended that she be referred to another facility.

She died on the way to the MSF hospital, where she was rushed to by officers attached to Ruaraka Police Station.

“The deceased, who is aged 23 years, was attacked by a known person and was rushed to MSF Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The body had visible stab wounds,” the police report reads in part.

Ms Achieng’s aunt, Marion Atieno, said that she witnessed her niece dying as she was being rushed to hospital.

She said that she was in the company of Ms Achieng’s mother when they received a call from Mr Ochieng’s neighbours who told them that she had been stabbed to death.

“We immediately left the house and headed to the hospital,” Ms Atieno said.

She added that, when they arrived at the Baba Ndogo Level Three Hospital, doctors told them Ms Achieng’ had to be taken to another facility as they were not in a position to treat her.

A DCI detective yesterday told Nation that Mr Ouma is a suspect in a number of robbery cases within the city.

It has emerged that the suspect is well known and feared within the neighbourhood due to his criminal links.

“He is a suspect in many robbery cases which have taken place within the city and he is a wanted man,” the detective, who spoke in confidence, told Nation.

The officer further revealed that the suspect had been using the dead woman’s mobile phone to threaten her friends against speaking to the police. Two people had already recorded statements about what transpired.

Starehe Sub-county DCI boss David Cheruiyot told Nation that the matter is still under investigation and the suspect will be arraigned in court once he is arrested.