Of God, love and murder: How reconciliation turned deadly leaving woman, her son dead

If Vera Kanario had heeded her father's advice, she could probably not be dead today. After she separated with her husband Boniface Mutuma in January this year, her father rented a house where she moved in with her five-year-old son, Caleb Muriithi.

Last month, they reconciled and Kanario moved to Mutuma’s house.

Then on Saturday after fresh differences emerged, Mutuma allegedly killed her alongside her son from a previous relationship.

Police are pursuing Mutuma, 37, who went underground after he committed the heinous act inside his house at Mitunguu, Imenti South in Meru. The bodies were moved to Meru Level five hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Residents said Mutuma claimed he was a pastor and used to pray for his followers at a fee while Kanario used to work at a chemist in Mitunguu market. They had been living together for two years although they had separated briefly.

Mitunguu division Assistant County Commissioner Richard Korgoren said Mutuma is alleged to have murdered Kanario at around 10am by slitting her throat and later turning on the boy whom he stabbed on the neck. The knife was still lodged in the boy’s neck when police moved to the scene.

“We got a report of the incident at round 11am on Saturday and when police went to the scene, they found the two bodies in a pool of blood. He killed them in the one-bedroom house where he lived and also conducted prayers,” Mr Korgoren said.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that after murdering the family the suspect called the woman’s colleague at the chemist and told her they should go and collect the body. He then took a motorbike and escaped,” he added.

The ACC said when the couple had differences, Kanario’s father did not succeed to resolve the dispute and told his daughter to keep off the man.

When they move in together again and domestic problems cropped up, neighbors reported that the couple had quarreled several times.

Residents said they did not suspect Mutuma would resort to such action since he claimed to be a pastor and used to conduct prayers at his house.

He was also friendly to the boy and on Friday, Mutuma picked him from Choices Academy where he was a pre-primary pupil and took him home.

Romano Kirimi, the area manager and community policing chairman said it appeared Mutuma had planned to eliminate the two since the weapon he used – a large dagger – was new.

“At the scene of crime police recovered the knife which was new since it still had the price tag of Sh150. There was also a Bible, a diary and some writing materials,” Mr Kirimi said.

“He pretended to be a pastor and one resident had reported to me that he had asked her for Sh7,000 so that he could conduct prayers for her anointment and deliverance. When the landlord noticed that Mutuma was engaging in such activities he gave them a notice to vacate the house,” he added.

The incident has left Mwithwa villagers reeling in shock with those interviewed saying they thought he was a genuine pastor.