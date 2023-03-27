Man sexually assaulted and murdered near Murang'a police station

A gang on Sunday night sexually molested a young man and murdered him near the Murang'a County headquarters.

The incident happened a few metres from Murang'a town police station and the offices of the county commissioner and the governor.

The body was found naked from the waist down by county government sweepers who alerted the police.

"I thought the man was just drunk … I prodded him with my broom to try and wake him up. He was very still," said one of the sweepers.

The body had bruises on the face as well as scratches on exposed parts of the body.

"The man had been sexually assaulted ... there was obvious evidence," said Mr Dedan Ngugi, a hawker who was at the scene.

Crime scene police officers moved the body to Murang'a Level Five hospital mortuary.

"We are investigating the incident. It is very unfortunate and I appeal for calm. We also would love those with helpful information to assist us get the culprits," said County Commissioner Karuku Ngumo.

Murang'a East Residents and Small Scale Entrepreneurs Association Chairman Alice Njambi termed the killing "a shame and an indictment against police alertness and patrols".