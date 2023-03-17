Revealed: Murang'a robber gunned down was shot nine times, three times in the head

One of the robbery suspects killed by police in Murang'a on Sunday was shot nine times, a post-mortem shows.

It has also emerged that Joseph Kamau, 30, was a former policeman who was dismissed from the force for deserting duty.

The two men were killed on Sunday after they reportedly raided a bank and stole Sh4 million.

Pathologist Kamotho Watenga from Murang'a District Hospital said the suspect was shot three times in the head and six times in the back.

Read: Dead suspects photo fuels claims of police execution



Dr Watenga noted that the three bullets on the head had entry and exit points but not the other six bullets.

In an examination that took close to three hours, the pathologist said the suspect also had bruises on the legs, wrists and on the back that might have been inflicted with a blunt object. He said the body will have to be taken for X-ray scans to establish if the bullets are still in the body, speculating that they might be the kind that fragment inside the body for maximum impact.

Dr Watenga said ballistic experts could tell if the suspects were shot at close range.

The body will only be released to the family after a full pathology report is done as required by the law, he added.

The postmortem on the second body was, however, not conducted because the man is yet to be identified.

Kamau’s father, Mr Francis Kangethe, said he learnt of his son’s shooting through the media.

At first he saw the photos of his son sitting down together with the other suspect, handcuffed, but shortly thereafter, he saw photos of their bodies sprawled on the ground.

"When I saw the first photo I was expecting that he would be taken to court, but the turn of events was shocking and we have many questions. The family was shocked by his death," he said.

"We need answers on what transpired after they were arrested because they ought to have been taken to court, not executed in such a manner," added the father.

The devastated father said his son grew up as an obedient child and was not involved in any mischief in school.

He said Kamau served in the National Police Service for five years from 2017 to 2021 when he was dismissed for deserting duty.

"He has been doing casual jobs and at no time did I suspect that he could be involved in any criminal activities," he added.

Mr Stephen Mugacho, an officer from the Independent Medical Legal Unit (Imlu) said the organisation was closely following the matter.

He said the pathologist’s report will inform the next course of action.

"We want the investigations done thoroughly and those found culpable for the death of the two to face the law," said Mr Mugacho.

The two men are said to have been part of a six-member gang, but the others are yet to be arrested.