Police pledge to end crime caused by rogue boda boda operators

Police have issued a stern warning to persons masquerading as boda boda operators with the sole aim of committing crimes such as robbing and mugging their unsuspecting victims in Nairobi.

This was during a joint meeting held on Tuesday between the sub-county boda boda leaders and their local Sub County Police Commanders (SCPCs) organised for by the Nairobi Regional Police Commander- Adamson Bungei and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police-Douglas Kanja.

Speaking on behalf of DIG Kanja, Mr Ramson Lolmodoni said the rogue individuals soiling the name of the boda boda sector are being investgated and will meet the full wrath of the law.

“Some people masquerade as boda boda riders, commit various crimes including grabbing bags and mobile phones from unsuspecting persons or robbing other riders. As law enforcement agencies, we have profiled these individuals and in the coming few days, we shall bring all of them to book,” he said.

Recognising the importance of the boda boda transport system in the country, Mr Lolmodoni said all efforts must be put to safeguard the sector through proper regulations.

Currently, at least 210 lives have been lost on the roads in the boda boda sector. These include at least 16 motorcyclists, 37 motorists, 25 pillion passengers and at least 118 pedestrians.

“You and I know, one life lost is one too many…involvement of the person in traffic accidents has a ripple effect in the society that could be as grave as shutting the dreams of a young and totally innocent child, for good,” Mr Lolmodoni said.

To improve the police-boda boda operators partnership, Mr Bungei said that all boda boda riders’ leaders in Nairobi will henceforth have direct access to their local SCPCs.

This, he said, is among a raft of measures being adopted to ensure the two parties work jointly to decrease insecurity in the sector.

The Nairobi Police boss called the SCPCs in the capital city and directed each one of them to have a sit down with the specific boda boda leaders in their areas and work out a formula to minimise crime in the boda boda sector.

“It is not for PR. This time round I mean business. If a motorcyclist steals in your area, I will summon the SCPC and the boda boda leader and demand answers from you. This thievery must come to an end, we must deal with it,” Mr Bungei said.

He singled out Makadara Sub-County saying the boda boda riders in the area had seen to it that their members did not engage in criminal activities of snatching mobile phones from locals.

Warning shot

He however fired a warning shot to Mathare area saying it was the safe haven for all stolen motorcycles and said the new partnership between their boda boda leaders and the police to end the menace.

“This is not a cosmetic arrangement. It has to be realistic. To every SCPC, this cuts across all units, including the boda boda sector. Your leadership will be recognised by the work you do, but if you are lukewarm and condone little acts of crime, you will meet the full wrath of the law,” he said.

He further revealed that after meeting with the SCPCs, he would also be calling all the Officers Commanding Stations and update them on the development so that every police officer is on board.

“You, the boda boda association leaders are now my police inspectors on the roads. I want you to work with my officers and help us bring order to your sector. We have to work together, collaborate and work together, you, the boda boda riders and us, the police to ensure no crime happens again under your watch,” Mr Bungei said.