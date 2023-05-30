Police zone boda boda riders in Garissa to curb crime

As the crime rate in Garissa town was reported to have gone through the roof, security agencies were forced to identify and deal with the situation as residents hoped for a crime free town.

Most of the reported cases involved boda doda riders who maim locals before jumping on their means of escape.

Ms Irene Nduku, lost her phone to two men on a motorcycle in Bula Sheikh, Garissa town.

She said the knife-wielding assailants stopped their motorbike before the passenger ordered her to empty her handbag.

"I was so shaken that I gave my handbag to the young man with the knife before they sped away," she said.

Mr Charles Otieno also lost his mobile phone and cash in similar circumstances while walking home.

At the height of these incidents, the Garissa Township Sub-County Security Committee was keeping an eye on the boda boda sector.

During one of their meetings, it was suggested and agreed that all boda boda drivers in the town should be registered and their areas of operation known.

The security agencies began by zoning the boda boda operators in Garissa town to improve discipline in the sector and reduce crime.

Residents had accused the riders of fuelling crime, drug and substance abuse, smuggling and transporting illegal immigrants.

The zoning, according to security officials in Garissa town, is to place riders in wards and their stages of operation.

In this way, a driver can be easily identified with where he comes from and his stage of operation, especially where he is based.

Each of the four stations is identified by a different colour and each stage has a special number assigned to each boda boda attached to the motorcycle.

Mr Maxwell Otieno, chairman of the Garissa Boda boda Association, said zoning had helped a lot in dealing with indiscipline and crime.

"The zoning and registration of our members has helped to weed out criminals posing as boda boda riders. All our members have identification colours and plates on their motorcycles," said Mr Otieno.

In December, a prominent businesswoman was stabbed to death in Garissa by three people on a motorcycle.

Ms Khadija Hussein Farah was attacked on Christmas Eve.

Police arrested Micheal Baraza Wanyama (driver), Abdullahi Shithe Weheliye alias Jiji and Mohamed Abdikadir Hussein.

The three have since been charged with robbery with violence.

Garissa Sub County Police Commander (SCPC) James Ng'etich said since the zoning of the boda bado riders, petty crime incidents in the area have reduced.

"It is a known fact that boda boda riders have been involved or associated with crime and that is why we decided to have them zoned and closely monitored by security agencies in Garissa," Mr Ng'etich said.

The sub-county police boss said all the operators were in self-help groups and that they were registered by both the county and national governments.

In Garissa town alone, Mr Ng'etich said a total of 116 groups with 3600 members have been registered.

"We have held meetings and training for all these members and agreed on the rule of law. They have a responsibility to report unregistered members to us or their officials for action," Mr Ng'etich said.

He said his office was still in the process of registering all boda boda riders in Garissa town.

To register all boda boda riders in Garissa, the police have involved religious leaders and local chiefs in the process.

"We are using the religious leaders to spread the gospel of registering boda boda drivers because these are the same people who go to the prayer houses," he said.

The SCPC admits that the process has met with resistance, but all tactics are being used to ensure compliance.

"We still have some operators who are not interested in joining these groups, but we are doing everything possible, including involving religious leaders, chiefs and those already registered, to convince those who are resisting the process," he said.

The majority of those resisting the process are suspected to be involved in criminal activities in the city and, according to the police chief, registration will expose them.

"It is very clear that the activities of members of a particular group should be known and those who are resisting have other bad motives but we will deal with that as time goes on," Mr Ng'etich said.

The registration of boda boda operators has "definitely" reduced crime in Garissa, according to security officials.

"We will be able to reduce petty crimes including phone snatching by people using motorcycles in Garissa town," he said.

In Garissa, petty crimes are committed by youths between the ages of 15 and 20, according to police sources.

Registered riders can save money through their respective groups and also apply for loans to invest in their lives.

"This is not just about security, but about improving the lives of individuals. Through these groups, you can save and expand your business or engage in other meaningful ventures elsewhere," Mr Ng'etich said.

To get into the boda boda business, you have to identify a stage of operation and approach a local chairman who will take all your details.

"You have to show your identity card, your motorcycle registration number before we register you in one of these groups," says Maxwell Otieno, the district boda boda association chairman.

According to Mr Otieno, all documents containing information on members are kept with the security agencies and their office.

"We have handed over copies of our members' documents to the police, including the OCPD, OCS, base commander and local chief," said Mr Otieno.

He said all four main groups have their own savings accounts, which help members to invest from their daily earnings.

Mr Khalif Ali, a boda boda driver, said the zoning and registration of his colleagues had helped to streamline the industry.

"Since we were zoned and registered by the security team, there has been some sanity and order in the way we do business," he said.

Despite the reported reduction in crime, Mr Ali said they still faced challenges in rationalising their savings.

"We need more training on how to save while doing this business. Most of our members are bad at saving, which leads to family disputes," he said.

All members are allowed to save a minimum of Sh300 every week in their respective groups.