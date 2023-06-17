Police arrest 96 drunk drivers during Friday night alcoblow operation

Ninety-six motorists were arrested for drunk driving in Nairobi on Friday night, Police County Commander Adamson Bungei has revealed.

Of the 96, 33 were completely drunk, the police boss said, adding that the operation would continue to tame drunk driving accidents.

The operation was conducted on major roads in the city until the early hours of Saturday morning.

In November last year, a report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that most fatal road accidents in Kenya occur between Friday and Sunday.

The NTSA attributed the trend to drunk driving, fatigue, speeding on major highways, reduced enforcement during these periods, poor lighting at pedestrian crossings and major highways, and pedestrians crossing roads in unsafe places.