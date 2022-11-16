NPS pours GSU officers onto Nairobi streets after Ruto order on runaway crime

Officers from the dreaded General Service Unit (GSU) were spotted Wednesday patrolling the streets of Nairobi after President William Ruto ordered them to assist in restoring order in the city that has for days been at the mercy of armed gangs.

Their deployment together with that of the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), who have been sent to the bandit-prone northern counties, was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.

“On the state of National Security, the meeting noted that from an overall perspective, the state of national security is sound, even though parts of the country had over the last week experienced a surge in crime, particularly in Nairobi as characterised by increased muggings and robberies and in the north where perennial banditry and cattle rustling activities continue,” said the dispatch from the Cabinet.

Rapid Deployment Unit

"Following the reorganisation of Nairobi County Security command, there is the deployment of additional specialised police units drawn from the General Service Unit and the Rapid Deployment Unit,” the Cabinet dispatch added.

The addition of the GSU which is a dreaded unit usually deployed to handle riots or extreme insecurity incidents to the security matrix of the city also comes after the city got a new police boss.