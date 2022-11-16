Police arrest 4 suspects linked to the murder of Keagan Githua

Detectives from the the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects linked to the murder of Keagan Githua.

Githua was stabbed to death by robbers in Ridgeways, Kiambu County last month.

In a statement, DCI said detectives arrested the first suspect at a city toilet on River Road in the Central Business District. (CBD).

They then headed to Githurai, where they arrested three other suspects and recovered a phone that was stolen from Githua.

SUSPECTS LINKED TO KEAGAN GITHUA MURDER ARRESTED



Following the incident, Garden Ridgeways Residents Association (Garra) and Githua’s family organised a vigil.

It kicked off from Ridgeways Baptist Church and the group headed to the crime scene.

The one-kilometre walk involved singing of hymns, reading of scriptures, prayers, lighting of candles and culminated with laying of wreaths at the murder scene.

In the recent past, there has been a spike of runaway crime in the city.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome made changes in the security command structure in an effort to curd insecurity.

Turkana Central police boss Adamson Bungei has been named the new Nairobi police commander.