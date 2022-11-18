No more impounding of vehicles, motorcycles in CBD - Sakaja

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has told his county government enforcement officers to stop impounding and towing of motor vehicles and motorcycles that violate laws in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

Speaking during a forum with the matatu sector operators in City Hall Nairobi, Mr Sakaja has said all those who violate laws will be charged individually without necessarily impounding their vehicles.

"From now onwards, there will be no impounding and towing of vehicles in the CBD. It is a waste of time and resources when a matatu is impounded yet it is doing business and ferrying passengers," he said.

He has also indicated the directive will save several operators the huge fees that the vehicles accrue once they are taken to the yard.