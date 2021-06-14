NIS officer charged with fraud, possession of marijuana

An Intelligence officer based in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County was on Monday charged with defrauding a former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer of Sh350,000 three years ago.

Besides the fraud charge, National Intelligence Services (NIS) officer Simon Wanjau Mwaura was indicted with being in possession of bhang and motor vehicle registration number plates.

Mr Mwaura, who was moved from Iten to take plea in Nairobi, denied all three counts before senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau.

In the fraud charge, Mr Mwaura is accused of obtaining Sh350,000 from Mr Sammy Kipserem, a former KDF officer, while fraudulently alleging that he would assist his son to travel to Australia. He allegedly obtained the money November 23, 2018 at Transami area along Airport Road in Embakasi, Nairobi.

On June 10,2021 at Lake View Estate in Iten, the magistrate heard, the accused was found with six rolls of bhang.

Besides the bhang, the accused was charged with possessing three motor vehicle number plates registration KCZ 675X, KCB 675Q and KCX 615S while knowing or having reason to believe they were stolen or irregularly acquired.

“I am a government officer I cannot abscond. I will turn up for trial,” he said as he applied to be freed on bond.

State prosecutor Fredrick Kimathi did not oppose the bail plea.

The NIS officer was then freed on a cash bail of Sh300,000 until June 29 when the case will be mentioned for pre-trial directions.

Ms Kamau ordered the accused person to be supplied with witness statements and exhibits to prepare his defence.