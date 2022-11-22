Ngara Girls clears the air of death of student in school
Ngara Girls’ High School has come out to clear the air on the circumstances surrounding the death of one of its students, Laurine Ekala. -
The school on Tuesday issued a statement on the Form One student who on September 15, 2022, is said to have jumped from the balcony of her dormitory.
Board of Management, together with the Alumnae and the entire Ngara Girls’ High School fraternity gave an account of the measures that were taken at the time of the incident leading up to the student’s untimely demise.
While giving an account, the school fraternity conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
“First Aid was administered to the student before she was rushed to Ladnan Hospital in Pangani. Her parents were contacted immediately and the mother arrived after which a decision was arrived at to transfer the student to the Agakhan Hospital where she unfortunately succumbed. May Laurine’s soul rest in eternal peace,” read the statement in part.