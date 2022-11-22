Ngara Girls clears the air of death of student in school

Ngara Girls’ High School has come out to clear the air on the circumstances surrounding the death of one of its students, Laurine Ekala. -

The school on Tuesday issued a statement on the Form One student who on September 15, 2022, is said to have jumped from the balcony of her dormitory.

Board of Management, together with the Alumnae and the entire Ngara Girls’ High School fraternity gave an account of the measures that were taken at the time of the incident leading up to the student’s untimely demise.

While giving an account, the school fraternity conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.