Alumnae strive to keep girls in class

Sanitary towels

Students receive free sanitary towels from old girls led by Ngara Girls Alumnae Association president Regina Ombam (second right)on Friday to mark this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day.
 


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

Last Friday, Regina Ombam, the Ngara Girls’ Alumnae Association president, made her way to the school located a few kilometres from Nairobi’s central businesses district.

