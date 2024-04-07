Nairobi West residents up in arms over grabbed market land

Nairobi West residents are up in arms over some private developers who have grabbed a public land meant for construction of a market.

The residents, through their MCA John Rex Omolleh, said the private developers have since put up residential apartments on the parcel of land while other construction works are ongoing.

The land in question, plot Number 209/19749, had been set aside for construction of a public market to benefit residents of the expansive Ward.

The construction of the market was commenced but later on stalled without any explanation from the Nairobi County government.

The MCA now wants Governor Johnson Sakaja to recover the land which belongs to the county government.

In a letter to Mr Sakaja, the county lawmaker wants all necessary documents including a copy of title deed together with site plans made available as well as approvals and the general status of the land in question since the date of approval, commencement and stalling of the public market project.

“This is a public land that was under lease up to 2000 and it is alleged that private developers took possession of the land under questionable circumstances,” said Mr Omolleh.

He said the governor has reclaimed two grabbed parcels of land and this is the third case in what is becoming a worrying trend.

On Wednesday, the MCA petitioned Nairobi County Assembly Planning committee to conduct investigations on the alleged grabbing and illegal development of the land.

He also wanted the committee to summon officers of the Planning and Trade departments to shed light on the issue.

Mr Omolleh warned that area residents will be left with no choice but to move to reclaim the land should City Hall not act on their plea.

“We want to reclaim what rightfully belongs to the community and residents have a right to reclaim their land meant for business and nobody is going to stop them. We believe Governor Sakaja will hear our grievances and address the matter with urgency,” he said.

He said many people have been displaced and rendered jobless to pave way for the ongoing construction works.

He called upon the residents to come out in large numbers and fight for their property with the aim of reclaiming and reverting the land to proper use which is completion of the stalled community market.