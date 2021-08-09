Nairobi MCAs push for electric train to reduce traffic congestion

Electric train

An electric train. Nairobi MCAs have begun the push for an electric light rail transit system to rival Addis Ababa.

Photo credit: File

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nairobi MCAs have begun the push to have the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall to begin the process of putting up an electric light rail transit system to rival Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.

