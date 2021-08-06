More pain for Nairobi motorists as Kenha closes section of Uhuru Highway

Uhuru Highway

Boda boda riders ease their way through traffic along Uhuru Highway on June 8, 2021. Kenya Highway Authority has  announced the closure of a section of the road for 63 days.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Motorists who use Nairobi’s Uhuru Highway should prepare to spend long hours in traffic after the Kenya Highway Authority (Kenha) on Friday announced the closure of a section of the road for 63 days.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.