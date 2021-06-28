Kenha to close two roads next to Nairobi Expressway for a month

Nairobi Expressway

Nairobi Expressway which is under construction. Kenha has said that two major roads in the city will be closed starting Monday to enable the contractor complete the work.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has said that two major roads in the city will be closed starting Monday to enable the contractor who is building the Nairobi Expressway to complete the work

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Turkana embraces touch free handwashing

  2. Moi grandson fails to show up for DNA test

  3. PRIME Family struggles to make ends meet as Covid-19 pandemic bites

  4. Woman stabs, kills lover in Kirinyaga

  5. Mvuvi Cards meant to boost security yet to be issued

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.