Nairobi man dies after setting ex-wife's car on fire and stabbing her

A man convinced his ex-wife to bring their daughter to Nasra estate, Njiru sub-county, Nairobi, only to end up stabbing her before setting the car carrying her on fire and dying.

Police in Nairobi on Sunday identified the suspect as Dennis Musyoka, 34.

His ex-wife, Ms Elizabeth Munyalo, escaped from the Honda Vezel after the suspect attacked her with a knife.

“He removed a knife immediately he boarded the motor vehicle and stabbed the lady four times on the left side of the neck. The lady managed to jump out of the vehicle and was rescued by good Samaritans,” a police report read.

The man then set the vehicle afire while the girl, aged two and a half, was still inside.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kayole sub-county said the couple used to live together but had separated.

When officers arrived at the scene, they pronounced Mr Musyoka dead.

They found a knife and a partly burnt five-litre jerrican suspected to have contained petrol that he had allegedly used to set the motor vehicle on fire.

Ms Munyalo was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital, where she was admitted in a stable condition.

The girl was taken to the same hospital but was later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) “in critical condition”.