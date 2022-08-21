Police arrest woman over stabbing to death of Kisii shop supervisor

Police in Kisii have arrested a 30-year-old woman suspected of stabbing to death a supervisor of Shivling Supermarkets in Kisii town identified as James Kuria, 36.

The Saturday incident is reported to have been triggered by a quarrel between the woman and the supervisor.

Mr Kuria is reported to have slapped the woman after disagreement as her colleagues and customers watched.

The woman later armed herself with a knife and stabbed the supervisor in the neck before she walked out of the supermarket. She then boarded a boda boda and left the scene in a hurry.

Bleeding profusely

The injured supervisor, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was taken to the county mortuary.

On Sunday, operations at the supermarket were going on normally.

A manager at the supermarket, Mr Rajesh Patel, told Nation.Africa that the incident was unfortunate.

“I was not here when the incident was happening but the deceased was our right hand man. We trusted him so much and he is the one who was at the heartbeat of our operations at the supermarket,” said Mr Patel.

He said the matter was being investigated by police.