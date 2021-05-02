More Nairobi men than women get Covid-19 jab

Covid vaccination at KNH

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to her colleagues, part of the Covax mechanism by Gavi, to help fight against Covid-19, at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on March 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

At least 247,529 Nairobi residents have received the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca since Nairobi Metropolitan Services launched the inoculation exercise in March. More males than females have received the jab.  

