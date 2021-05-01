Kenya's Covid-19 cases exceed 160,000 as death toll rises by 20

Residents of Mathare in Nairobi walk past a wall with a message on curbing the Covid-19 pandemic on April 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

  • The ministry also announced that 20 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours, but explained that only three were new while 13.




Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate on Saturday rose from 9.7 per cent the previous day to 12.8 per cent, the Ministry of Health reporting 735 new infections from a sample of 5,758 tested within a day.

