Missing varsity student returns home, rushed to hospital

Maureen Musungu

Maureen Musungu, the Strathmore University student who has been missing since May 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The student, who is also a budding musician, reportedly told her family that she only had a shared meal of noodles and was not allowed to shower or make calls for the entire period.

The family of a 23-year-old university student who had disappeared for two weeks says she was locked up in a man's apartment.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mother of quintuplets leaves Kisii hospital

  2. Chinese nationals lose Sh6m in Kiambu

  3. Police teargas Kiunjuri and allies in Chogoria town

    Mwangi Kiunjuri

  4. Two Shabaab militants killed in Boni Forest

  5. Missing varsity student returns home

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.