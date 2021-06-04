Family of missing university student Maureen Mung'ohe Musungu seeks help

On May 21, Strathmore University student Maureen Mung'ohe Musungu, 23, left their Karen home to meet friends in Nairobi city centre.

According to her brother Morgan Ambani, Maureen left home at 10.30am and was to meet with her friends in town before proceeding to an undisclosed hangout.

“She did not give clear information on who the friends were,” Ambani told the Nation yesterday.

“However, in the evening, I was concerned that it was starting to get late so I called her and she said she was in Utawala. Her phone went off around 8.30pm before she could pin the exact location.”

Ambani wanted to pick her up and take her home but that did not happen. Her phone has been switched off to date.

The following day, the family reported the incident at Karen Police Station but was told to return after 48 hours.

A missing person’s report has since been filed at the station but by yesterday, police had not traced her whereabouts.

“It’s true the matter was reported here and we are on it. Her phone is still switched off,” said Karen OCS Purity Kobia.

Maureen, who was in her third year pursuing a degree in business and IT, was last seen wearing a green pair of jeans and a black jacket.

“She was to resume her classes this week after a long academic break which was due to financial difficulties,” her brother said.

According to the family, the young woman is also a musician and was a finalist in Season One of KTN’s I Can Sing music competition.

Her love for music is displayed on her Instagram account where she has posted images and clips of herself singing in what appears to be her bedroom as well as short video clips of her taking part in the music competition.

The family has searched for her in Utawala, Embakasi, Athi River, Rongai, Gataka, Ngong, Karen and Ngong Road in vain.

The family is pleading with anyone with information about her whereabouts to reach out to them or contact the nearest police station.

The family can be reached on 0722582743 or 0731430552 or 0722806132.