MCAs start City Hall probe on Sh7bn delayed projects

By  Collins Omulo

What you need to know:

  • Delayed roads, transport and public works projects totalled Sh4.67 billion.
  • Projects worth Sh1.8 billion were stalled, abandoned, suspended or terminated altogether.

City Hall is on the spot over stalled projects worth Sh6.9 billion, whose construction has also been dogged by claims of poor workmanship.

