Normal services resume at City Hall as workers end protest

Normal services have resumed at City Hall after striking workers reached an agreement with the Nairobi County government to end a five-hour standoff that started this morning.

The staff union, after a two-hour meeting with officials, announced a truce allowing for the reopening of entrances to City Hall and City Hall Annex that had earlier been blocked by the protesting workers.

More than 12,000 workers had downed their tools to protest delayed salaries and poor work conditions, including non-functioning lifts and toilets, lack of a steady supply of water and uncollected garbage.

After the meeting, Kenya County Government Workers Union Nairobi branch secretary-general Festus Ngari said they had struck a deal with Governor Ann Kananu’s administration, giving them up to Friday to address their grievances.

“Today we did chain the two buildings but after having a mutual discussion with the representatives of the governor, we have agreed on three major points,” said Mr Ngari.

He said the agreement includes paying a service provider a debt of Sh4 million to restore lifts by Friday. The lifts have not been working for the past five months.

The county government will also ensure a constant and reliable supply of water for better sanitation and improvement at City Hall and City Hall Annex buildings with all toilets properly maintained. Finally, the truce agreed that none of the striking workers would be victimised.

“The Employment Act and Occupational Health and Safety it is the mandate of the employer to ensure a better working environment for the employees,” he said.

Director of Administration Dominic Odera echoed Mr Ngari’s sentiments, saying the county would address the workers’ grievances.