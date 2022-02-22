Normal services resume at City Hall as workers end protest

City Hall

City Hall. Normal services have resumed at City Hall after striking workers reached an agreement with the Nairobi County government

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Normal services have resumed at City Hall after striking workers reached an agreement with the Nairobi County government to end a five-hour standoff that started this morning.

