Nairobi County workers down tools over 'poor work conditions'

Nairobi City County workers have today morning downed their tools protesting delayed salaries and poor work conditions.

They have locked the entrances to City Hall and City Hall Annex paralysing functions at the county head quarter.

The more than 12,000 staff accuse the Governor Ann Kananu-led administration of failing to address grievances raised last month when they issued a 21-day strike notice.

Kenya County Government Workers Union Nairobi branch secretary general, Festus Ngari, said the picketing will continue until their complaints are addressed.

Among other things, the union wants Ms Kananu's government to repair lifts and toilets, which they say are in bad state and disadvantaging staff with disabilities.

They are also worried about plans to auction City Hall over Sh4.3 billion owed to a local bank.

"Our members face occupational risks all the time due to poor working conditions, environment and demotivation [thus] compromising productivity," said Mr Ngari.

Protesting Nairobi City County workers have locked the entrances to City Hall and City Hall Annex. Photo credit: Colins Omulo I Nation Media Group

He reiterated that the industrial action will continue until such a time they will be heard.

The new development follows a notice to City Hall last month where the workers gave the county government 21 days to improve working conditions and remit the pending more than Sh560 million staff salaries and other statutory deductions lest they down their tools.

The staff union had accused City Hall of diverting over Sh560 million, meant foe their salaries, to other unauthorised expenditures.

The funds include statutory deductions and union dues amounting to Sh490.47 million between October and December, 2021 as well as staff claims for the month of January, 2022 totalling Sh70 million.