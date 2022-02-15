Probe on Sh560m ‘diverted’ City Hall staff cash begins

City Hall Nairobi

City Hall in Nairobi. There are claims that Sh560 million in City Hall staff funds has been diverted by the executive.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The office of the Controller of Budget (CoB) has launched investigations into claims that Sh560 million in City Hall staff funds has been diverted by the executive.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.