Kananu staring at depleted cabinet as resignation deadline nears

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu is staring at operating with a depleted cabinet as more than half her cabinet is seeking elective seats in the upcoming General Election.

With the February 9, 2022 deadline for resignation of public servants seeking to contest in the August elections fast approaching, Ms Kananu will lose at least seven members of her cabinet next month.

The list also includes at least two chief officers who have also made their intentions to contest for parliamentary seats known.

Top among the county executives set to throw their hats in the running for various elective positions include Devolution and Public Service and Administration CEC Vesca Kangogo who is in the running for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat.

Ms Kangogo is joined by Lands and Urban Planning Executive Charles Kerich who is eyeing the Bomet Central parliamentary seat currently held by Ronald Tonui.

The two are angling for nomination on Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party.

“I will be running for Bomet Central seat but I will say more at the right time. It is all about timing,” said Mr Kerich in a past interview.

Education, Youths and Sports CEC Janet Muthoni Ouko is also said to be in the running for the Kasarani parliamentary seat in Nairobi County where she is set to battle it out with the incumbent Mercy Gakuya.

Then there is also Transport Executive Mohamed Dagane who has been interested in the Wajir governorship seat but is currently said to be gravitating towards a parliamentary seat instead.

Mr Dagane is joined by acting County Secretary Jairus Musumba who is eyeing a parliamentary seat in his Western backyard.

Last week, Ms Kananu replaced Mr Musumba with ICT and E-government Chief Officer Peter Mukenya in unclear circumstances.

Interestingly, the governor has also made it clear that she will defend the governorship seat in the forthcoming election.

Apart from the four, the fate of three other ministers hang in the balance as they have also been linked to the 2022 political contest, though they are yet to make any pronouncement to the effect.

They include ICT and e-Government CEC Newton Munene, Agriculture Executive Lucia Mulwa and Environment CEC Larry Wambua who could be in the running for political seats in Kirinyaga, Kitui and Machakos Counties respectively.

This could leave only Trade CEC Winfred Gathangu, Health Executive Hiten Majevdia and Finance Executive Allan Igambi as the only cabinet members in Kananu’s government with no political aspirations.

Further, a source privy to happenings at City Hall, intimated to the Nation that a reshuffle is in the offing in preparation of the looming resignations.

“The governor is ready with a new look cabinet and we have been informed that she will make it public next month,” said the source.

Leading the chief officers likely to resign next month is Agriculture Chief Officer Halkano Waqo is also going for the Saku parliamentary seat in Marsabit County, a seat held by Dido Ali Raso.