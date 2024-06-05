Man who was electrocuted at work sues Kenya Power Company

On January 18, Nelson Wamboka Mangala went to work as usual, unaware of the imminent danger that would later change his life forever, leaving him disabled.

Mr Mangala has informed the High Court in Nairobi that he worked as a security guard and general cleaner at an apartment building in Ruaka.

Upon arriving at work that morning, he said he began cleaning the apartment buildings as usual.



While cleaning one of the apartment units on the balcony he accidentally came into contact with low-hanging electric wires and was electrocuted.

He was rushed to Rua Family Hospital for emergency treatment.

However, his injuries were so severe that the medical staff at the hospital recommended his immediate transfer to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Low hanging electric cables

According to the court documents, at KNH Mr Mangala was diagnosed with severe burns on his face, right hand, left arm, forearm, and severe extensor injuries.

Consequently, he underwent and continues to undergo treatment at the hospital.

His treatment included escharectomy, fasciotomy, debridement, daily dressing changes, and surgery to amputate his right mid-forearm.

After the incident, Mr Mangala moved to court and sued Kenya Power Company to seek compensation for the injuries he sustained.

"The electrocution by the electric cables and the injuries the plaintiff sustained are a direct result of Kenya Power Company's negligent, reckless and liable conduct," he said through Mogaka Elkana Advocates.

Mr Mangala said that on the balcony of one of the apartments, the electric cables and wires were hanging very low.

Caused grievous injuries

"I was electrocuted while cleaning. I felt a strong electric surge passing through my body and immediately lost consciousness. I regained consciousness at the hospital, surrounded by my brother and doctors who appeared very concerned," he said.

Mr Mangala said that it was at that moment he realised he was in significant pain and had limited mobility due to the bandages covering his body.

"The hospital had to amputate my arm and start the rehabilitation process to address my injuries. I have been receiving treatment ever since the incident," he said.

The plaintiff has also highlighted Kenya Power's negligence as poor cable management and faulty wiring, which endangers the lives of people with faulty electrical cables.

Mr Mangala has also accused Kenya Power Company of failing to warn users about dangerous equipment and live electrical cables lying nearby.

The company, which is yet to file a response to the lawsuit, has also been accused of failure to repair live faulty cables that caused grievous injuries to the plaintiff.

Medical expenses

“Consequent to these injuries, the plaintiff is suffering immensely and has already incurred huge medical bills for corrective surgery and general treatment,” Mr Mangala's lawyers said in court.

According to documents filed in court, Mr Mangala has incurred Sh348,991 in medical expenses at KNH.

He also incurred medical expenses in other medical facilities before he was admitted at KHN for a total of Sh355,872.

“Despite issuing demands to Kenya Power Company, it has failed to make good the claim,” Mr Mangala told the court.

The plaintiff is seeking to be paid special damages amounting to Sh355,872, general damages for pain and suffering, loss of future earnings and future medical expenses.