Man electrocuted while trying to save his livestock

A 55-year-old animal trader was on Thursday afternoon electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric wire while trying to save his livestock at Nyangweso market in Rangwe Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

David Okendo died after stepping on wet ground that had electric current. Four animals that stepped on the same ground also died from electrocution.

East Lochia Location acting chief Kenneth Odhiambo said the trader died on the spot.

Witnesses said the deceased was taking his cows to the market along Kendu Bay-Homa Bay road for sale when the tragic incident happened.

The area around the market is swampy. It has been reported that a live wire from an electric pole was touching the ground at the area where the man stepped.

As he was walking, his animals diverted to the swampy ground to feed on fresh grass. Okendo went after them before he could begin looking for potential customers, only to be electrocuted before he could reach the animals.

"He passed on alongside the animals he was supposed to sell at the market," said Mr Odhiambo, adding that he immediately notified officers from Kenya Power Company.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Kinne confirmed the incident, saying investigations have been launched.

Officers from Kenya Power who went to the scene found it difficult to access the market after traders turned against them. The utility firm was accused of laxity.

According to County Animal Traders Association chairman, Joseph Omollo, a report had been made about the lost electric cables before the tragic incident.

He said the report was made three days ago but the company took long before repairing the fault.

"We are considering pushing for compensation for the bereaved family. It is not their fault that the cable was on the ground," Mr Omollo said.

The body of the deceased was taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The incident happened at a time traders at Nyangweso have been decrying the sorry state of the market.

Mr Omollo, said the market is located at a place that is prone to accidents and that some traders normally sell their wares adjusted to a busy road. He said it is just a matter of time before disaster strikes.

"We have petitioned the government to look into our plight and address this issue. We are still waiting for their response," he said.