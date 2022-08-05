Man who stole alcohol from ‘wines and spirits’ jailed for 4 years

A man who broke into a liquor shop in Nairobi West and stole assorted alcoholic drinks and a sub-woofer will spend four years in jail for burglary and theft.

Jackson Mwanzia was handed the penalty by principal magistrate Monica Maroro of the Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to charges of breaking into a building and committing a felony, contrary to Section 306 of the Penal Code.

Mwanzia was caught red-handed by the police while stealing at the shop belonging to Rose Boit but his accomplice escaped.

He had stolen the sub-woofer worth Sh2,500, assorted alcoholic drinks valued at Sh11,910 and an electric kettle valued at Sh1,500.

Officers from Akila police station were on patrol when they received a tip about an ongoing burglary incident at Westside Wines and Spirits shop where they rushed and found two men packing the alcoholic drinks into a sack.

One of them managed to escape but Mwanzia was unlucky.

He was arrested and the alcoholic drinks they had stolen including Johnny Walker, Jack Daniels, Richot and Gilbey’s among others, were recovered from him.

In mitigation, Mwanzia said he is jobless and has three children under his care, and pleaded for leniency.

Mwanzia started serving his jail term immediately as he was not given the option of a fine but he can appeal the sentence within 14 days if he wishes.