Meet serial shoplifter who stole Sh100,000 cooking oil from Carrefour in 13 days

A shoplifter accosted after stealing cooking oil from a supermarket has pleaded guilty to theft charges after he was arraigned before the Kibera law courts.

Patrick Angote Andayi admitted to charges of stealing 57 jerricans of five-litre vegetable cooking oil worth Sh104,404, at Carrefour supermarket at the Village Market mall in Nairobi on diverse dates between June 5th and 18th this year.

Andayi was arrested inside the supermarket after security officials laid a trap.

A security compliance officer at the supermarket had undertaken an audit, which revealed that some items were missing from the shelves.

He reviewed the CCTV where Andayi was allegedly captured visiting the shelves where cooking oils are placed, on different dates.

An ambush was laid for him and he returned for shopping as usual and paid for some items.

Attempted to run away

But when he was challenged to surrender his bag to be checked by security guards, he attempted to run away but was accosted.

Two five-litre cooking oil jerricans were found in the bag. He was handed over to the police who escorted him to Gigiri police station.

He was later escorted to his house in Ruaka where a search was conducted but he accounted for everything.

Andayi later led police officers to a local shop where he had sold a five-litre jerrican of cooking oil where the shopkeeper was found selling the cooking oil and the remainder was recovered.

He admitted to the charges before Chief Magistrate Anne Mwangi.