Man shot dead in Donholm as robbers mistake his cups for money

A man lost his life on Monday after robbers shot him and grabbed a bag that had disposable cups thinking it was money.

Police say the victim had left a local bank after depositing a cheque when two armed men on a motorcycle grabbed the bag he was carrying thinking it had money.

The robbers shot him four times in his leg and once in his chest.

The victim, Nicodemus Munyasya, 38, was walking home after visiting a bank.

On reaching Savannah area a gang that was riding on a motorcycle accosted him and demanded that he hands over the bag.

Police said they suspect the gang knew who Munyasya was and where he works.

“He was in possession of a carrier bag containing two disposable tea cups which the robbers thought was money,” police said in a statement.

Police found a spent cartridge near his body, a mobile phone and Sh100 in his pocket.

The body was taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, in Ridgeways on Kiambu Road, a man was stabbed and killed in a robbery incident.

Keegan Githua, 24, a resident of Jacaranda Close was walking home on Sunday when a gang on a motorcycle accosted him and demanded cash and a mobile phone.

He was stabbed in the chest and robbed of a bag he was carrying.

Githua was pronounced dead at the AAR Hospital.

Police say no arrests have been made so far and efforts to nab the attackers is ongoing.

In another robbery incident in the city, three people were robbed at the Harambee Avenue and Uhuru Highway junction.

The three, who work at Upperhill Springs Restaurant were accosted by a gang of four who were on two motorcycles and armed with pistols, panga and knives.

One of the victims said the gang robbed them of money and mobile phones. He claimed one of the robbers slapped him on his left cheek with a panga.

In Kilimani area, a man on a motorcycle was arrested after he tried to rob a woman of her mobile phone.

According to the police, the woman was walking on Kindaruma Road when she was attacked. The victim screamed as she was being robbed and police who were on patrol came to her rescue.

The suspect identified as Kelvin Ngake, 21, tried to escape but police managed to apprehend him near the Golf Course area

In Kasarani, police have launched investigations after a tout of Nazigi Sacco was found murdered and his body dumped near Africanas Apartments.