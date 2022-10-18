Embakasi man sprays pet dog with bullets outside supermarket

Detectives in Embakasi have opened investigation into an incident where a man sprayed bullets on a pet in a parking lot of a supermarket over the weekend.

Embakasi police boss James Makau said yesterday evening that the man shot the dog outside the Quickmart Supermarket.

He added that the suspect, identified by the police as 55-year-old Hussein Aden Somo claimed he killed the dog because it bit him.

Mr Makau said that Aden pulled out his Glock pistol and ended the life of the animal. Commander Makau added that Aden told the police that he was walking and as soon as he passed by a place where a car was parked, a dog jumped on him and bit his shoulder.

“I was walking in the parking lot. When I walked past a car at the parking bay, a dog jumped at me and bit my shoulder. I pulled out my pistol and shot the animal,' Mr Makau quoted the suspect.

The incident left shoppers who were at the scene puzzled. Other members of the public scampered for safety after they heard gunshots.