Man says police officers robbed him Sh600, 000 in Utawala

A man is nursing injuries after he was abducted and thrown out of a moving car by police officers after they allegedly robbed him of Sh600,000 in Utawala, Embakasi area.

Mr Naftali Kamau who resides in Kamakis area told police that on Friday at around 9:40 am, he went and withdrew Sh600, 000 from Utawala Equity bank to take to his lawyer for a transaction.

According to Mr Kamau, his lawyer was waiting for him at his Donholm office, but while on his way, he noticed a motor vehicle registration KDB 055P, a white Toyota Axio following him.

Upon reaching the junction of Baraka estate, the said motor vehicle sped, overtook and blocked him.

“Two armed traffic police officers, a lady and a gentleman flagged me to stop and asked why I was overspeeding. As we were talking, they opened the doors and entered my vehicle and grabbed the brown envelope that had the money I had withdrawn,” he told police in his report.

He said that the two quickly alighted but he followed them to their vehicle where two other people were in civilian clothes.

When he demanded back his money, they instead told him to board their vehicle and sped off with him towards Utawala and threw him out of the vehicle at Benedictor Junction.

While in the car, they again robbed him of his two iPhones.

During the incident, he sustained scratches on his neck.

Police have since launched investigations and circulated the motor vehicle number plate.

Two weeks ago, police launched an investigation into a strange incident where a man reported being robbed by police officers in Nairobi.

According to the victim, Mr Stanley Kiarie, he was waiting to board a matatu to his Kimende home on February 9 when three officers in uniform arrested him on Nairobi’s River Road.

He reported that the trio told him they were police officers and that he was under arrest for illegal possession of bhang before handcuffing him.

According to a police report, he alleged that the officers proceeded to insert pieces of bhang into his pockets and told him to follow them.

The victim told police at Lari police station that the officers then asked for Sh20,000 to secure his release.

“They ransacked my pockets and grabbed the Sh2,000 that was there before forcing me to go and withdraw Sh6,000 from M-Pesa,” he said.

Afterwards, they handed him Sh500 as his fare home.